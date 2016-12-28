Green Bay, Detroit police chiefs wager on Sunday’s game

It’s not only the NFC North championship on the line Sunday night.

When the Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions, it will be the continuation of a storied rivalry… between two former Los Angeles police officers.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith and Detroit Police Chief James Craig spent the majority of their careers in the LAPD and worked together at 77th Street Division in southcentral L.A. in the 1990s, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

They remained friends and have placed a friendly wager on Sunday’s game.

Chief Smith is offering a six-pack of Titletown’s Green 19 beer, Ron’s cheese curds from The Cannery, bratwurst from Maplewood Meats, The Attic Coffee Shop classic blend coffee, and a Green Bay Packers cap.

Chief Craig is offering American Coney Island hot dogs from Detroit’s 100-year-old American Coney Island restaurant. To which we say, he’d better be offering a lot of hot dogs.

“Detroit is a great city with a proud tradition,” Green Bay Police Chief Smith said, “except for winning late in the season. With players like Rogers, Nelson, Matthews, Clinton Dix and Adams, the Packers are going to clinch the NFC North title.”

“I am not going to eat cheese curds. I don’t even know what a cheese curd is. I don’t eat cheese,” Chief Craig said in a Facebook message.