GoFundMe to protect Betty White goes viral

One South Carolina man is attempting to “protect Betty White from 2016."

The campaign, launched on a GoFundMe page, aims to protect the 94-year-old "Golden Girls" actress until Jan. 1, 2017.

Demetrios Hrysikos, the campaign's creator, wrote that he will donate the money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen” if White does not want his protection.

The post, which has thousands of shares on Facebook, came after the loss of several iconic celebrities in 2016.

Hrysikos said he got the idea to start the campaign after Carrie Fisher’s passing to try to put a smile back on some people’s faces and do some good.

The GoFundMe page has already raised more than its goal of $2,000 dollars after being posted Tuesday.