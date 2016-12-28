UPDATE: New details released in Holmen drug investigation

New details are being released regarding the drug investigation in Holmen last Thursday that led to the arrest of 24-year-old Brandon Ritter.

Ritter appeared in La Crosse County Court on Wednesday. He faces two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, first degree reckless endangering safety and battery to a law enforcement officer. His bail was set at $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Ritter's arrest was part of a controlled buy in a drug investigation. A confidential informant told investigators he had met with Ritter the night before and talked to him about getting some money together to buy methamphetamine from him in the near future. The informant later told investigators Ritter told him he would sell two 8-balls of meth for $280. The decision was made by investigators if Ritter sold methamphetamine to the informant, and had additional methamphetamine that was observed by the informant, or if a firearm was present, Ritter would be arrested at the scene as soon as the informant was away from the location of the drug transaction.

Thursday evening, investigators gave the informant $400 in recorded currency for the controlled buy. The complaint states investigators placed a wire on the confidential informant to listen in on conversations between Ritter and the informant. A short time later, investigators heard the informant verbalizing that Ritter was going to get two grams of methamphetamine for $100, in addition to the agreed upon 8-balls for $280. Once investigators came to the conclusion Ritter had additional meth to what he agreed to sell to the informant, the decision was made to arrest Ritter.

Investigators recovered 7.7 grams of methamphetamine in a cigarette wrapper from the controlled purchase from Ritter.

The confidential informant was then told to leave the Festival Foods parking lot and according to the complaint, the informant heard gunshots as he drove past the front of the store. The informant also stated that Ritter told the informant he could get ounces of methamphetamine.

Once it was determined Ritter would be arrested, investigators positioned their cars in an attempt to box in Ritter. One investigator pulled in front of the car Ritter was driving and another attempted to block him in from the rear.

The complaint states Ritter then put his car into reverse, noticing the investigator's vehicle behind him. The investigator noticed the other investigator in front of Ritter get out of his car and run to the front of Ritter's car. The investigator then saw the other investigator draw his weapon and yell "Police!" several times.

Ritter then put his car into drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed toward the investigator. The investigator was struck by Ritter's vehicle and was thrown onto the hood of the car. At this time, the other investigator heard about four gunshots. Ritter's car continued to accelerate and turned left. The investigator was then thrown from the hood of the car and Ritter continued to drive until his car became stuck in a snowbank.

Once at a stop, Ritter put his hands out the driver's side door and was arrested.

The investigator who was injured complained of elbow pain, according to the complaint. He stated if he hadn't jumped up when the vehicle struck him, he believed the vehicle would have run him over. Investigators believe the manner in which Ritter accelerated his vehicle toward the injured investigator created an immediate threat to his life.

Once arrested, Ritter was taken to the hospital for any injuries. Ritter stated he did not know the person in front of him was a cop and the police shot at him without their emergency lights on.

Upon returning to the scene, investigators located a plastic bag buried in the snow near Ritter's vehicle. The bag contained 36.4 grams of meth as well as the money given to the confidential informant for the controlled buy.

Additionally, at the time of Ritter's arrest, the complaint states police located three pills in a small bag as well as some cash on his person. The pills were identified as amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine