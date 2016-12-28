Bi-State Classic a big test for prep wrestlers

The La Crosse Center will be the unofficial Midwest wrestling capital over the next three days.

The Bi-State Classic is back for another run.

60 teams spread out over three divisions will grapple for prestigious individual and team titles.

Many of those teams on hand Wednesday for open practice.

The top wrestlers in this tournament use this as a springboard for other tournaments down the road.

This is the 35th Annual Bi-State Classic and gives wrestlers a state tournament-like atmosphere.

"The competition is going to be really good. Any time you put 60 teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin in the same event it's bound to be exciting. There are a number of teams in each division that I think are going to fair well. As far as local teams, Sparta is going to be tough to beat in division one. I think the Holmen team will be pretty tough," said Event Manager and Holmen head coach Jason Lulloff.

It's a full slate of action starting at 9:30 AM Thursday.

Prelims are at 2:45 PM.

Quarterfinal action kicks off at 6:30 PM

Then Friday, it's back to the mats at 9:30 in the morning for semifinals and wrestlebacks.

Championships are at 5:30 in the evening.

All the matches are at the La Crosse Center.