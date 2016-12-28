Mayor Soglin has no plans to run for Governor in 2018

Mayor Paul Soglin's post-election takedown of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin (DPW) and subsequent public fued with Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI-7) over his comments that Madison was a "communist community" had some in political circles wondering if the 71 year-old would seek the state's highest office in 2018, but he told 27 News Wednesday that will not happen.



Mayor Soglin said he has "never considered" running for Governor and was surprised to hear his name had been mentioned as a possible candidate.



Soglin, who was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) run for the Democratic presidential nomination, chastised both eventual nominee Hillary Clinton and the DPW for ceding the working class vote to President-Elect Donald Trump in a news conference days after the election - adding that Democrats need to "go to the left and embrace who you are."



Then in early December, Rep. Duffy erroneously said Dane County - home of "communist" Madison - was the only county in the state doing a hand recount of ballots.



Mayor Soglin first blasted Duffy as a "moron" - then later revised his statement to say it would be more accurate to call Duffy a "charlatan and a liar."



But Soglin indicated none of that meant he was seeking attention to springboard him towards a higher political office.



"Let's just stay focused on the city," said Soglin, when asked about a 2018 run.



Soglin won reelection to a second straight four-year term as Madison's mayor in April 2015, garnering 72 percent of the vote. Soglin also served as mayor from 1973-79 and from 1989-97.