Setting attainable fitness resolutions for 2017

More than 40 percent of Americans create New Year's Resolutions every year.

According to Forbes, only 8 percent actually follow through with their goals.

"It's important to start slow. Otherwise people tend to get overwhelmed and they kind of lose that ambition that they gained from the New Year's," said Kasey Gilkes, Personal Trainer at Snap Fitness.

Travis Pernsteiner, Marketing and Communications Director at the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse recommended using the "S.M.A.R.T" goal setting method.

"Something that is specific, measurable, realistic, achievable, and in a timely fashion. So setting something that you can wrap your mind around, that you can really grasp. Usually it's shorter. It might be a little easier just to get you started and get the ball rolling," said Pernsteiner.

Each January, one in every three Americans attempt to better themselves in some way. Whether it's drinking more water, eating healthier, or working out. Staff here at the YMCA say they see an influx of people throughout the month of January.

"We love it, we welcome them into our Y and we really hope most of them stay here as members," added Pernsteiner.

Rather than setting a goal to lose weight, it's important to set tangible goals regarding how much weight someone plans to lose in a given time frame.

From there, take proactive steps, little by little, towards reaching that resolution.

"Do cardio, maybe a couple days a week and then try to get in. Do some weights, some free weights you can do the machines, they kind of tell you what to do and the different motions to have," suggested Gilkes.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse YMCA: Dahl Family YMCA

MORE INFORMATION: Snap Fitness