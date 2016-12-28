Wednesday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Central 92, Kaukauna 81...King 31 pts., Kale 21 pts., Central wins rematch from last year's Div. 2 state semi's
Adams-Friendship 65, Aquinas 54
BRF 46, Prairie du Chien 73...Schwager 20 pts.
Sparta 65, Mel-Min 58
La Farge 62, Cashton 58
Logan 53, EC Regis 58
Onalaska 71, Wis. Lutheran 55
Austin 85, Caledonia 71
Hope Christian 60, West Salem 57
Indy 60. Coulee Region Christian 54
Tomah 67, River Falls 66
Winona 63, Byron 54
Girls Basketball
Tri County 57, Luther 41
Cashton 65, Lincoln 53
Logan 42, Markesan 35
Shullsburg 38, Aquinas 57
Onalaska 44, Waunakee 47
Wrightstown 59, Tomah 37
Mel-Min 67, West Salem 42...Byom 16
C-FC 47, Bangor 54...Bangor 8-1
Viroqua 36, G-E-T 59
Westby 43, Stratford 35
Boys Hockey
West Salem 8, Somerset 2
Girls Hockey
Onalaska 3, Central Wis. 1
