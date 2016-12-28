Wednesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wednesday's local scores

Boys Basketball

Central 92, Kaukauna 81...King 31 pts., Kale 21 pts., Central wins rematch from last year's Div. 2 state semi's

Adams-Friendship  65, Aquinas 54

BRF  46, Prairie du Chien 73...Schwager 20 pts.

Sparta 65, Mel-Min 58

La Farge 62, Cashton 58

Logan 53, EC Regis 58

Onalaska 71, Wis. Lutheran 55

Austin 85, Caledonia 71

Hope Christian 60, West Salem 57

Indy 60. Coulee Region Christian 54

Tomah 67, River Falls 66

Winona 63, Byron 54

Girls Basketball

Tri County 57, Luther 41

Cashton 65, Lincoln 53

Logan 42, Markesan 35

Shullsburg 38, Aquinas 57

Onalaska 44, Waunakee 47

Wrightstown 59, Tomah 37

Mel-Min 67, West Salem 42...Byom 16

C-FC 47, Bangor 54...Bangor 8-1

Viroqua 36, G-E-T  59

Westby 43, Stratford 35

Boys Hockey

West Salem 8,  Somerset 2

Girls Hockey

Onalaska 3, Central Wis. 1

