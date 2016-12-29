Proper Christmas tree disposal

With the holiday season coming to an end, you may be thinking about taking down your Christmas tree and decorations.

The City of La Crosse will start picking up Christmas trees from boulevards starting next week on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Pick up will start on the north side of La Crosse and crews will work their way towards the south side. There are rules residents should follow for proper disposal of their trees.

"We request that residents between the 3rd and the 6th have their Christmas trees out on the boulevards. We don't pick up Christmas trees in alleys and we also don't pick Christmas trees up that are in bags or have tinsel or tree stands on them sometimes people leave their tree stand on mistakenly." La Crosse Assistant Street Superintendent, Andy Bakalars said.

A reminder that the city of La Crosse doesn't pick up any wreaths. If you are looking to dispose your wreath, you can call the county's landfill at 608-785-9999.