Vernon County company helps individuals develop job skills

Many high school students graduate with plans to go to college or pursue some type of post-secondary education.

With an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent in Wisconsin, the job market is promising according to the Wisconsin Job Center. However, for some individuals in the community, their opportunities for continued growth are limited.

In 1975, one group of parents in Vernon County realized this need, collaborated, and established what is now a very influential company in the Coulee Region.

"We do work with people with developmental disabilities and physical disabilities as well as people with some minor learning disabilities," said Elizabeth Filter, Executive Vice President of VARC.

VARC, which stands for Vernon County Rehabilitation Center helps individuals pursue career aspirations with a mission to provide people with employment, integration into the community, and inclusion.

"It was identified that employment was a very important part of somebody's day, that continues to be a foundation of why we exist," added Filter.

About 120 individuals are involved in the Employment and Training Program here at the VARC headquarters in Viroqua at any given time. Learning the soft skill sets and the tactile skills they need to go out into the workforce and succeed.

Justin Bodin has worked at VARC for a couple of years, one of about 600 total at the facility and said he loves what he does, "Learning how to be patient with the workers on your line and making sure you help them to get the job done right."

From VARC, those involved in the program like Tinna Clauson are connected with Insight, a job placement facility to discover a community position that fits their interests and abilities.

"At Wisco Pop I build the boxes and label them for them to package them," said Clauson.

"We work with everyone from small business owners, downtown Viroqua to major employers such as Sam's Club and Walmart," expressed Aaron Murphy-Lopez, Employment Specialist at Insight.

Bryn Hawklove, a co-worker of Murphy-Lopez's said it's an extremely rewarding position to be in, "I'm not really sure what other people experience in their workplaces. But I do see how powerful this is for folks who come in and have a sense of accomplishment, being a part of the community."

Ensuring those needing some more on the job training are able to earn a paycheck just like everyone else.

MORE INFORMATION: VARC Inc.