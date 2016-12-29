Employee credits VARC for on-the-job skills

Additional on the job and soft skill-set training from one company is helping hundreds of people find employment.

"When I had my interview they were willing to try different things with me," said Andrew White, a familiar face at Sam's Club in Onalaska.

White began working at the Onalaska store a few months ago and said the soft skill sets he learned through VARC's Employment and Training Program helped prepare him for his current position.

Elizabeth Filter, Executive Vice President of VARC said it can be difficult and intimidating for some people to find employment.

"We've developed life skills, services for example that help teach soft skills related to learning about employment, learning about what someone's goals and objectives may be in their employment path, how to start searching in an employment realm," said Filter.

Since 2014, VARC and Insite have helped develop more than 350 employment opportunities for individuals with varying disabilities, according to Filter.

"When Insight came on and said hey, we're going to try you at a new location. I'm all for it.," added White.

His supervisor, Scott Gran the Member Services Manager at Sam's Club said he's the perfect guy to have on their team.

"He's got a lot of energy. He's willing to learn. He's very personable and friendly with the members," said Gran.

Walmart Stores Incorporated is the leading company in the country for employing individuals with disabilities. Providing the opportunity for work, relationships, and growth. Somethings that are sometimes overlooked by other businesses.

"When we hire what we look at is what they can bring to the club and what they bring for people. Andrew has a great personality and he loves to interact with other people as you can see so that's really what we focus in on," added Gran.

White's story is just one example of the countless people who have gained job skills, "It was kind of fun working at VARC and learning new capabilities," said White.

A true testament to the power of an idea and a small group of people in action.

VARC now has six different locations throughout Wisconsin, customizing their services and training techniques for those involved with the program, like White. With a constant mission to ensure everyone gets the individualized teaching and training they need to help them reach success in their career.

