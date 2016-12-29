YMCA to host overnight for kids

'A Party Just for Kids' is the YMCAs annual New Year's Overnight for kids ages 7 through 12.

Travis Pernsteiner, Marketing and Communication Director at the YMCA said there's still spots available.

"We'll have some bounce houses, some games, the Family Fun Center will be open and some other fun, structured activities for kids," said Pernsteiner.

The event starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 and goes until 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 1.

"We still have a few spaces and spots available for youth to sign up. You can sign up right at the Y, at either Y branch or by calling the Y at (608) 782-9622. It's a great event for kids to be active and having staff supervised activities and games," added Pernsteiner.

Kids attending need to bring a sleeping bag, pillow, and swimsuit.

