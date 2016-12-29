Coon Valley man charged with animal mistreatment

The Coon Valley man accused of killing the family dog with a hammer is formally charged.

Joseph Clements, 51, faces charges of mistreatment of animals and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Clement's ex-wife called police saying he killed their family dog "Thor" with a hammer in front of the children.

Police interviewed the children who said their father got mad at Thor for urinating on their bedding, and that their father had been annoyed with the dog lately because of the accidents it had in the house.

When police arrived at the Town of Washington residence, Clements told police that he hit the dog with a hammer and did not shoot it. He then said he buried it out back so the children could not see it. Police found the dog unburied, thrown over a fence.

Clements was asked to perform a Preliminary Breath Test, which resulted at at 0.201. He was then placed under arrest for Mistreating Animals.

Clements faces up to 4 years in prison, or $11,000 if convicted.

