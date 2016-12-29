Thursday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Central 56, Milw. Pius XI 57...King scores 29 pts. Central's 1st loss of the season.
PdC 53, Xavier 60
St. Croix Central 53, Aquinas 58
BRF 45, Adams-Friendship 46
Lancaster 66, Bangor 75...L. Reader 19 pts.
Kickapoo 34, Westby 63...Solberg 26 pts.
Alma/Pepin 57, Wabasha-Kellogg 56
Tomah 56, Menomonie 42
Hillsboro 26, Seneca 52
Girls Basketball
Ona. Luther 50, Hope Lutheran 29
Pine Island 53, Cotter 52
Kenyon-Wanamingo 73, Caledonia 66
Altoona 27, G-E-T 41
Iowa-Grant 55, Kickapoo 60
Kickapoo 37, River Ridge 65
Boys Hockey
West Salem 6, Menomonie 0
Women's Basketball
UW-La Crosse 38, Washington U. 67
