Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Boys Basketball

Central 56, Milw. Pius XI 57...King scores 29 pts.  Central's 1st loss of the season.

PdC 53, Xavier 60

St. Croix Central 53, Aquinas 58

BRF 45, Adams-Friendship 46

Lancaster 66, Bangor 75...L. Reader 19 pts.

Kickapoo 34, Westby 63...Solberg 26 pts.

Alma/Pepin 57, Wabasha-Kellogg  56

Tomah 56, Menomonie 42

Hillsboro 26, Seneca 52

Girls Basketball

Ona. Luther 50, Hope Lutheran 29

Pine Island 53, Cotter 52

Kenyon-Wanamingo 73, Caledonia 66

Altoona 27, G-E-T 41

Iowa-Grant 55, Kickapoo 60

Kickapoo 37, River Ridge 65

Boys Hockey

West Salem 6, Menomonie 0

Women's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 38, Washington U.  67

