30 years of making miracles happen: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network is celebrating 30 years of making miracles happen for area kids. For thousands of families in the Tri-state Region support for their sick or injured child comes from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, a service of Gundersen Medical Foundation.

Gundersen has been part of CMN Hospitals since 1986. All the money raised locally has stayed in Gundersen’s 24-county service area to help families of sick and injured children, and to help fund pediatric and community programs, life-saving equipment, specialty services and technology that otherwise may not be available.

Decades of generosity

In 30 years, CMN Hospitals at Gundersen has raised more than $16 million. In 2012, $1,257,843 was collected—the most for a single year. It is an extraordinary accomplishment when compared to the $34,433 (still a very respectable amount) collected the first year.

There have been countless individual and long-time corporate donations as well as many fundraising events—large and small—such as:

15 Radiothons

24 CMN Hospitals Celebrations (telethons)

200-300 fundraising events each year such as golf tournaments, bake sales, classic car rallies, gift basket raffles and much more

21 CMN Hospitals Heroes who help raise awareness and funds

17 years of the Blarney Party Challenge (ending in 2008) hosted by Ed and Sally Sullivan which raised more than $1 million dollar

8 Emerald Balls

In 2014-2015 alone, 11,200 kids/families were helped. Over its 30 year history, CMN Hospitals at Gundersen has awarded more than $15 million in grants, helping thousands of children and their families with:

Respite care

Transportation, lodging and meal costs

Wheelchairs, ramps and lifts

Adaptive equipment for learning and physical development

Changes to the home to accommodate a child’s special needs

Camps and conferences

Medical equipment such as ventilators, warmers and isolettes

To learn more about CMN Hospitals or to donate, visit gundersenhealth.org/cmnhospitals or call (608) 775-4424.