UPDATE: Winona police narrow field of suspects in counterfeit Investigation

Winona police investigators say one of the shoppers who they wanted to talk to last week has now been cleared in their counterfeit bill investigation.

Detective Chris Nelson said Tuesday that investigators still want to talk to one of the men caught on-camera on December 27 in Winona.

Police said two shoppers passed 11 counterfeit 20-dollar bills at 5:25 p.m. last Tuesday at the Walmart store in Winona, using them to pay for groceries. Walmart has surveillance cameras and police posted photos asking for help from the public in identifying shoppers, as part of their investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winona police are on alert for someone passing counterfeit bills, and they may have caught the con artists on-camera.

Deputy Chief Tom Williams said at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart store in Winona, two shoppers passed eleven counterfeit twenty dollar bills, using them to pay for groceries. Walmart has surveillance cameras.

"We do have photos of the two," said Williams.

The Dollar Tree store in Winona also reported a recent encounter with counterfeiters, but isn't sure when it happened. The deputy chief said someone had used a fake 100 dollar bill to pay for something, but the staff doesn't know how or when the bogus bill made it into the cash register.

Winona police have posted two photos on the department's Facebook page and are asking for help from the public in identifying two shoppers. Please contact Winona Police at (507) 457-6302 if you can help. To remain anonymous, you can call a tip to CrimeStoppers at (507) 457-6530.