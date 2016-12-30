Doctors Recognize Broken Heart as Real Condition

According to the American Heart Association, broken heart syndrome is a recognized condition. Also known as cardiomyopathy, it has been documented in recent years. It was also attributed to the sudden passing of actress Debbie Reynolds by her son. Reynolds died just a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher had died.

Broken heart syndrome can be caused by an emotionally stressful event, such as the death of a loved one. It has also been cited in cases where one spouse dies and the other passes shortly afterward.

According to Dr. Charles Cagin, Cardiology Chair at Mayo Health Systems, it can mimic a heart attack.

"Patients will typically have chest pain or feel weak and dizzy and light headed."

The American Heart Association does add that the syndrome is usually treatable and seldom fatal.