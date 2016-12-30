Having several New Year's safe ride plans can avoid costly consequences

The New Year's Eve celebration sees a much higher number of people drinking for longer periods of time downtown, which raises the risk on the roadways. Having a plan to get home safely can avoid years of regret.

As of January 1, 2017, the penalties for repeat offenders become more strict, but the cost of a first offense may still be more than you think. That first offense means spending money on fines, paying for an occupational license to keep mobility, and if you are found to have a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher, your car will require an ignition interlock device which you may also be required to pay for.

"The cost associated with an OWI first offense, just the citation and fines alone will run you close to a thousand dollars," said Deputy Scott Nieman of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department. "Plus, you're looking at anywhere from 6 months to a year of your license being suspended or revoked. It's fairly significant and any offenses after that turn into a criminal matter."

It's important to have more than one backup plan. Waits for taxis on New Year's can be hours due to the high volume of people, but if you live closer, the MTU may be a better bet.

"It's free, you don't have to be a student to ride the bus," said La Crosse MTU Supervisor John Cordes. "It doesn't service the whole city but if you live within the campus areas it's definitely a good option."

The MTU's safe ride will be running on New Year's eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am, making stops every 15 minutes. Their route spans from 2nd to 20th street, going through all 3 universities.

"If they're full, you can get 70 to 80 kids on the bus. And I would suspect on New Year's every bus will probably be full," Cordes said.

Even if options seem limited, law enforcement urge not to get behind the wheel of your own vehicle unless you have not been drinking.

"Beyond just the criminal and fine aspect, there's also just the fact that your putting yourself and other people at risk of being harmed on the roadway," said Deputy Nieman.

A longer wait or a crowded bus ride may be inconvenient, but it can prevent thousands in fines and most importantly, keep you and others safe.