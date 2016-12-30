Van Maanen out-duels Winchel in mega match-up at Bi-State

Championship night at the 35th Annual Bi-State Classic had plenty of drama, led by a battle of MVC rivals.

Central's Jaden Van Maanen and Sparta's Jaden Winchel locked up in a dandy for the 145 lb. title.

Van Maanen pulled out a 5-3 win to capture his third Bi-State Classic title.

"It's awesome. The competition here is great. Some people say that it's tougher than the state tournament because there are no divisions. So, it's good to win this tournament, It's a big tournament," Van Maanen said.

Van Maanen's Central teammate Connor Williams also capped off a big tournament capturing the 182 lb. title.

Williams pinned Lucas Fugate of Belmont-Platteville just :49 seconds into the match.

"It feels great. That kid came upper body right away and I was like 'all right, I'll just try and throw him.' I like throwing people so pinning them is even better," said Williams, who's now a two-time Bi-State Champ.

Other La Crosse area winners included Sparta's Jon Bailey at 113 lb. He also won at 106 lb. last year.

West Salem/Bangor's Devin Bahr added another Bi-State title to his belt by winning the 152 lb. title with a 4-1 decision over Max Maylor of Iowa-Grant.

Sparta's Hayden Krein shutout Holmen's Kalyn Jahn 5-0 to win at 160 lb.

Stratford won the overall team title with Ellsworth second and Sparta third.