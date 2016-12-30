UPDATE: Life threatening injuries for man shot by officers Friday night

One person suffered life threatening injuries in what La Crosse Police are calling an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. along Highway 16 by Bittersweet Flower Market.

La Crosse Police Officer Brooke Pataska tells WXOW that a La Crosse County Sheriff's Deputy made a traffic stop as part of an ongoing investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement Saturday morning from Captain John Zimmerman of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, the man in the traffic stop was involved in a domestic disturbance about an hour before the traffic stop. He had fled the scene of the disturbance before deputies arrived.

The driver did not cooperate with the deputy, who then called for mutual aid. Officers arrived from the La Crosse Police Department and Town of Campbell Police according to the statement.

Once additional officers arrived, the driver then exited the vehicle according to Officer Pataska. She said the driver was swinging around a weapon of some sort.

Pataska said officers used several forms of force, the driver continued to charge towards officers, and was shot. She said that a La Crosse Police officer was one of the ones who used force on the man.

Following the shooting, officers then provided medical assistance to the man.

That person was taken from the scene with life threatening injuries and is undergoing treatment currently for those wounds. The man's condition was not available as of Saturday morning.

No officers were injured or hurt during the incident according to Pataska.

A later statement from La Crosse Police officer said that standard administrative procedures are in place for the officer. The statement said that the name of the officer won't be released at this time.

The statement from the Sheriff's Department said that one deputy involved in the incident is on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy. The officer's name wasn't released.

The state's Department of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

Highway 16 between La Crosse Street and Gillette Street was closed for several hours due to the shooting. The road reopened for traffic shortly before 6 a.m.