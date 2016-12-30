Friday's local scores
Boys Basketball
G-E-T 48, Caledonia 69
Bangor 43, Westby 58...Westby 8-0
Lincoln 57, Ona. Luther 94
Girls Basketball
Arcadia 69, Eleva-Strum 36
Boys Hockey
Holmen-Aquinas 1, Onalaska 3
Northern Lakes 8, La Crescent 2
Dells-Reedsburg 4, Tomah 0
Women's Basketball
Viterbo 40, Dordt 64
UW-La Crosse 68, Hamline 58
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.