Friday's local scores

Boys Basketball

G-E-T 48, Caledonia 69

Bangor 43, Westby 58...Westby 8-0

Lincoln 57, Ona. Luther 94

Girls Basketball

Arcadia 69, Eleva-Strum 36

Boys Hockey

Holmen-Aquinas 1, Onalaska 3

Northern Lakes 8, La Crescent 2

Dells-Reedsburg 4, Tomah 0

Women's Basketball

Viterbo 40, Dordt 64

UW-La Crosse 68, Hamline 58

