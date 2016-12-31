Saturday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Saturday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Saturday's local scores

Men's college basketball

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 74, Coe College 67 - Meinholz (UWL): 26 points; Eagles now 8-3

Winona State University 95, Bemidji State University 80 - Bambenek (WSU): 30 points; Warriors now 7-5 (4-4 NSIC)

NAIA:

Viterbo University 84, Mount Mercy University 79 - V-Hawks now 8-8

Women's college basketball

NCAA: Winona State University 76, Bemidji State University 66 - Jenny Tuttle (WSU): 25 points (career-high)

NAIA: Northwestern College 81, Viterbo University 41 - V-Hawks now 2-16

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 4, Springfield 3 - final/shootout; Joey Sofo (Chill): game-winning goal in shootout

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.