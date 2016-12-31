Saturday's local scores
Men's college basketball
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 74, Coe College 67 - Meinholz (UWL): 26 points; Eagles now 8-3
Winona State University 95, Bemidji State University 80 - Bambenek (WSU): 30 points; Warriors now 7-5 (4-4 NSIC)
NAIA:
Viterbo University 84, Mount Mercy University 79 - V-Hawks now 8-8
Women's college basketball
NCAA: Winona State University 76, Bemidji State University 66 - Jenny Tuttle (WSU): 25 points (career-high)
NAIA: Northwestern College 81, Viterbo University 41 - V-Hawks now 2-16
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 4, Springfield 3 - final/shootout; Joey Sofo (Chill): game-winning goal in shootout
