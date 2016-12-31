Fruechte to make NFL debut Sunday vs Bears

Isaac Fruechte's long journey to the NFL is nearly complete.

The Caledonia native will make his regular-season debut on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears in the season finale. He was given a roster spot on Saturday when the team placed safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve.

Fruechte spent the 2015 season on the Vikings practice squad after joining the team as a free agent. He spent the 2016 offseason with the Vikings and rejoined Minnesota's practice squad in September after a brief stint on the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Sunday's game is scheduled for 12 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.