Children's Museum celebrates "Noon Year"

Christina Knudsen
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Children and families had the chance to take part in a New Year's Eve tradition today at the Children's Museum of La Crosse.

At the "Noon Year's" celebration, children counted the seconds down to 12 noon. Balloons dropped from the balconies and the museum offered a floor full of bubble wrap as noisemakers. Kids also created their own New Years party hats with crayons. The Children's Museum said it's a great way for families to enjoy the new year together without having to stay up late. 

"We have a lot of families from out of town and it's a great way to celebrate all together and just kind of play together as well," said Education Director Christina Knudsen. "And it's a safe environment too for the families and it's fun for everyone, not just the kids."

This is the 18th year the "Noon Year" celebration has taken place. It's been done every year since the children's museum opened.

