UPDATE: Victim in fatal Jackson County crash identified

A Blair teen is identified as the victim in a fatal crash Saturday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Cole Anderson, 17, died at the scene of the single vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway V and Highway 54 in the Town of North Bend.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived, they found Anderson deceased and a passenger injured.

Anderson was not wearing his seat belt said a statement from the sheriff's office.

They also said that preliminary indications are that alcohol consumption was involved.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

