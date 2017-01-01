Charmant offers "Hangover Brunch" after New Year's celebrations

Those nursing the after effects of celebrating the new year were offered a bit of recovery at the Charmant Hotel Sunday morning.

From 10:00am to 3:00pm, Charmont offered a "Hangover Brunch" serving a breakfast buffet with eggs, sausage, bacon and much more and also a Bloody Mary recovery bar including items like ginger to aid in stomach issues.

"[We] decided, what do we want when we've had a good night out? How do we want to relax? How do we want to start the new year?" said food and beverage manger Mark Lee. "What better way to be pampered with a buffet and not have to think about what we want to order? You just show up, you're given a plate, given a glass, and go to town."

This was the first year Charmant has offered the hangover brunch. Lee said it will likely return for the following year.