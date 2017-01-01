Born 7 Minutes into 2017

The new year brought a new life to an area family at Mayo Clinic Hospital in La Crosse.

Antonia Hope Gingrasso was born to parents Ashley and Eric only 7 minutes after 2017 began. She was 6 lbs 11 oz and 20 1/4" long. Antonia Hope is named after her mother Ashley's nana. Ashley said she never expected her daughter to be born on New Year's.

"They were going to be inducing me and I was supposed to have it on Thursday the 29th, [but] that didn't happen," Ashley said. "Two days later, and 14.5 hours of labor, she came."

Antonia is Ashley and Eric's first child together.