Born 7 Minutes into 2017 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Born 7 Minutes into 2017

Posted: Updated:
Ashley and Eric Ashley and Eric
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The new year brought a new life to an area family at Mayo Clinic Hospital in La Crosse.

Antonia Hope Gingrasso was born to parents Ashley and Eric only 7 minutes after 2017 began. She was 6 lbs 11 oz and 20 1/4" long. Antonia Hope is named after her mother Ashley's nana. Ashley said she never expected her daughter to be born on New Year's.

"They were going to be inducing me and I was supposed to have it on Thursday the 29th, [but] that didn't happen," Ashley said. "Two days later, and 14.5 hours of labor, she came."

Antonia is Ashley and Eric's first child together. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.