UPDATE: Man rescued after crashing ATV through ice

Campbell Police are crediting three fishermen for helping save the life of a person who fell through the ice on an ATV Sunday afternoon.

Chief Andrew Gavrilos said the department "would like to offer our sincerest gratitude for their bravery and unselfish actions" that likely saved the man's life.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Campbell Police were called to the Black River where an ATV had crashed through the ice under the I-90 bridge.

When Officer Nathan Casper arrived, the three fishermen were using a sled and rope to successfully pull the person from the water and on to the ice. Officer Casper helped get the person then to waiting first responders. The person, who hasn't been identified, was taken to Gundersen Health System for treatment for hypothermia.

In all the activity, the three fishermen left the scene before they could be identified.

The La Crosse County Dive Rescue Team was called to the scene to assist. They weren't successful in retrieving the ATV from the river according to Chief Gavrilos.

