DAPL protesters hang banner at U.S. Bank Stadium

Protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline unfurled a banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Play continued on the field while the huge banner was unfurled, but rows below were cleared of fans as a precaution. No one was hurt.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. A U.S. Bank spokesman declined comment.

The man and woman were arrested Sunday afternoon after climbing into a catwalk just after the Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears ended around 3 p.m.

Police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt said the pair was seen by medical staff but declined treatment. He said they'll be booked into the Hennepin County Jail for trespassing.

Schmidt added that police will investigate for possible further charges.

Vikings spokesman Lester Bagley said the team's only concern was about the "safety of our fans and guests."