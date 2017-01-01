UPDATE: Names of victims in Trempealeau Co. crash released

Two people from Independence are killed in a three vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Trempealeau County.

According to a statement from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, they received a call at 12:19 p.m. Sunday regarding a three vehicle head on crash.

The accident occurred on State Road 93 and Knutson Valley Road in the Town of Chimney Rock in Trempealeau County.

According to the statement, a southbound white 2013 Chrysler 300 driven by Josue Cruz Escobar, 30, of Arcadia, crossed the centerline and hit a northbound Honda Accord driven by Eric Davidson, 36, of Holmen. The Chrysler continued in the southbound lane where it collided with an SUV traveling northbound.

Of the four occupants in the Chrysler, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Killed were Lizbeth Gonzalez, 19, and Leslie Flores, 18.

Escobar and another passenger in the Chrysler, Jonathan Ochoa, 19, of Arcadia, were flown to Mayo-Rochester in Mayo One and Mayo Two helicopters. Both were in critical condition.

Two people in the SUV, Jorgette Pronschinske, 59, and John Pronschinske, 63, both of Arcadia, were taken to Mayo-Eau Claire in serious but stable condition according to the sheriff's office.

Davidson was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.