Rotary Lights tearing down for the season

This year's season for the Rotary Lights has come to a close. Just under a hundred people from 7 different non-profits gave their time volunteering Sunday to help with take-down.

"The lights will come off the big tower today and we'll take the rest of the tower down tomorrow," said Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens. "The drive-through tunnel will all come down today as well. Everybody's got a task, everybody's got a chore. With the sun shining, we'll put a pretty good dent in everything today, which is great!"

This was Holmen High School student Zack Peterson's second year volunteering for Rotary Lights. Along with the rest of the Holmen Interact Club, he was learning how much can be accomplished through group volunteer efforts.

"Every little bit counts," said Peterson. "So even though you're just one person helping out in the grand scheme of things, it is amazing what you can do as a group."

Not everything is coming down from this year's display. The popular ice rink is staying open until March. Since it was such a big hit this year, they are hoping to have a rental service next year.

"Next year we'll have skate rental. We've learned a lot about the ice itself this year, so we'll just get bigger and better," Stephens said.

But Rotary Lights can't get better without the volunteers that make it happen.

"I'm not sure there's another community that could do it," said Stephens. "We have 3200 people involved with this... so it's truly a total community effort and we have a lot to be proud of."

Looking back, Stephens said 2016 was another banner year for Rotary Lights.

