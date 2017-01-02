Medical Monday: New Year's Resolutions

It is the new year, 2017, and that means you probably have a resolution or two. The hardest part can often be sticking to these goals.

Shayna Schertz with Gundersen Health System said it's common this time of year to look back and see what you can improve upon in your life. She said it's important when making resolutions to tailor them to your specific lifestyle, and not to simply make them generic.

When looking for those specific goals, she said there are a few general areas people tend to consider. Schertz said one of the top choices this time of year is with regard to social wellness. She said getting more active with friends and family this time of year can have far reaching health benefits and helps reduce the stress of the season.

As far as sticking to the goals you set, Schertz said to periodically look back and evaluate your progress. She said it's okay if you find you're not meeting your goal and can always adjust the goal to better match realistic expectations rather than abandoning a plan altogether.