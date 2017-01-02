Weather forcing school closings, delays

Some of the ice and snow from Monday leads to school closings and delays Tuesday morning.

Ice is the main issue with the weather system according to the News 19 Stormtracker Weather Team. A glaze of ice covering bridges, highways, and sidewalks, especially on secondary roads, is making for difficult travel conditions.

That's led to a number of school districts either closing school or delaying opening by a few hours this morning.

As temperatures drop during the day, any standing water or slush will freeze over.

The National Weather Service noted law enforcement reports of a number of minor accidents and slide offs due to the slippery roads in parts of the area.

