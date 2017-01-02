Fans gather to watch the Badgers

Badger fans gathered for lunch and drinks at Buffalo Wild Wings in Onalaska Monday to watch Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

Ben Lanzel, a Holmen resident said with an extremely tough schedule this season, the Badgers surprised a lot of people.

"They won more than they lost, but they kind of wish they had that Ohio State, and Penn State, and Michigan State games back. In general, I think most Badgers fans are pretty happy with what they did," said Lanzel.

Sawyer Bawk, a resident of Arcadia was watching the game with friends at and said despite a couple close losses bringing them away from the playoffs, the Badgers had a good season.

"I really liked watching, we have dual quarterbacks with Bart Houston, then we have Hornibrook also, Corey Clement he's really fun to watch. Our defense has been our strong point this year so it's been really fun watching them," said Bawk.

Key players Lanzel said he enjoyed watching included TJ Watt, Ryan Ramczyk, and Vince Biegel.

