La Crosse resident named finalist for Packers Fan Hall of Fame

At 80 years old, Karen Troyanek said her love for the Packers developed when she watched Bart Starr play.

"I just love sports. My brothers were good in sports and I always followed them and I just love them," said Troyanek.

Her son nominated her for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame, after reading that fans simply needed to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with a 500 word or less essay accompanied by a photo.

"It will mean a lot, but more to my family and people who know I'm a nut they'll like it. I'd be very happy, oh boy would I love it. I don't know what you win or anything like that but it doesn't matter. Just to be picked is good enough for me," expressed Troyanek.

To vote for Troyanek and to see the other 10 finalists check out the Packers Fan Hall of Fame online, you can also vote with a paper ballot by visiting the guest relations desk in Lambeau Field.

The winner will be selected by three different groups of people: fans, previous honoree votes (50 percent), and the Packers' committee (50 percent).

The voting deadline is midnight on January 31.

The honoree's selection will be announced in late February 2017. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game (including game tickets, air fare, and hotel accommodations), and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.