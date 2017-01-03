La Crosse County officials sworn in

Elected La Crosse County officials and their deputies were sworn into office on Tuesday.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer, Register of Deeds Cheryl McBride and County Treasurer Shawn Handland were all sworn in by Judge Scott Horne.

Dankmeyer said after a year full of elections and recounts in 2016, she's looking forward to 2017.

"You know it was quite the end to 2016 with the presidential election and the recounts and everything that happened with that," she said. "We're looking forward to the elections in April and then getting a break and taking a step back and relax."