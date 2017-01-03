Elementary students learn to cross country ski through Nordic Rocks program

Students at Summit Elementary School in La Crosse spent Tuesday learning to cross country ski, taking part in the Nordic Rocks program.

The program is offered at the school this winter thanks to a partnership between Dahl Subaru, Live Well Winona and the "Nordic Rocks" School Program.

It's designed to foster active outdoor lifestyles during the winter for kindergarten through sixth grade students.

After a quick lesson, students strapped on the skis and gave cross country skiing a shot.

"It's hard but it's pretty fun once you get the hang of it," Emma, a third grader, said.

"I like it, but I'm not too bad since I also water ski during the summer," Gabbie said.

The program will continue throughout the winter at Summit Elementary.