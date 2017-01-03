Linebacker T.J. Watt leaving Wisconsin for NFL draft - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Linebacker T.J. Watt leaving Wisconsin for NFL draft

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt will leave school early and declare for the NFL draft.

Watt announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter , a move confirmed by the university. The redshirt junior played in all 14 games for the Badgers this season and led the team with 15½ tackles for loss, including 11½ sacks. Watt made 63 total tackles and had an interception and two forced fumbles.

Watt wrote that the decision wasn't an easy one, but said that it's the right one for him. He was on The Associated Press All-America second team this season.

His two older brothers, Derek and J.J., both play in the NFL. J.J. also left the Badgers in his junior season to enter the draft.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.