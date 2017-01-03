La Crosse Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland announces retirement

After 11 years of service in the city of La Crosse, Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland announced he will retire in June.

The announcement was made by Mayor Tim Kabat's office Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Cleveland began his career in La Crosse in May of 2006 when he was hired as fire chief. In all, Cleveland has served for more than 30 years as a firefighter and chief, with service in the city of Marshfield and Town of Menasha, in addition to La Crosse.

He has also served as the President of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association and Secretary for the National Fire Protection Association.

In a statement from Mayor Kabat, he noted Cleveland's accomplishments as head of the fire department. “Chief Cleveland has provided the City of La Crosse with dedicated service for these past 11 years. He has led on a number of important issues including the national accreditation of the La Crosse Fire Department, continuation of our high national fire insurance rating, merger of the code enforcement functions into the Fire Department’s operations and administration of Narcan for heroin overdoses and much more. Please join me in congratulating and thanking Gregg Cleveland for a long and distinguished career in public service.”