Time to think about filing taxes

It's that time of the year that most people who aren't good with numbers dread. It's time to start thinking about filing your taxes.

Anyone with a job must file a tax return, but in order to receive that check, it may be beneficial to meet with a professional about news changes happening in 2016 regarding filing taxes.

"The IRS has delayed the acceptance of returns until January 23rd. In the past it's usually been right after Martin Luther King Day, so like the 16th or 17th so they pushed back a whole extra week this year." Managing Member of Becker Tax & Bookkeeping, Tammy Becker said.

Becker says there isn't a huge difference this year for filing income taxes. She says she believes they're expecting a lot of changes to tax season in 2018 due to the transition of new administration in our federal government.

Becker also says that by establishing a relationship with your tax keeper allows you to communicate any changes you have with your finances throughout the year.

"Most tax keepers are here year round. SO if something happens, some sort of change during the year, being able to pick up the phone and call during the off-season is a great thing to be able to do." Becker added.

The final deadline this year for filing taxes is pushed back to April 18th.