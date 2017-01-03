Community Center hosts Holiday Open House

The Good Fight Community Center has a mission to help instill hope, confidence, and a sense of direction in teens' lives.

It opened in late August of 2016 in downtown La Crosse, with a mission to help at risk and disadvantaged youth "Be Prepared for Life."

SEE: New non-profit hopes to "Fight the Good Fight"

On Tuesday evening they held a holiday open house, inviting community members to explore their facility, and check out some new renovations. Recent updates include a lot of painting and cleaning.

Nate Coleman, Executive Director and Founder of The Good Fight Community Center said it's an incredible feeling seeing everything come to fruition.

"The thing that's the most rewarding, surprising, and wonderful is that the community has gotten behind our program. We've gotten a lot of volunteers, a lot of people who have helped with this. Whether it's donations of food, or donations of money, or donations of books. Whatever we've needed we've always been able to find it so that's been wonderful," said Coleman.

Rick Mueller, a Volunteer Boxing Coach at the King on 5th Training Center said their partnership with the community center has been exceptional.

"To be able to support a program like The Good Fight where they're not only helping kids who need help with boxing, but also helping them with educational opportunities and just teaching them good life lessons is great," said Mueller.

A new program called, "Quick Bites" will feature professionals from the community speaking about their careers and allowing students to ask questions regarding their future goals, pizza will be provided as well.

The first "Quick Bites" session will take place on Tuesday, January 27 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. It will feature guest, Amanda Worman, the future Assistant Executive Director of the center.

