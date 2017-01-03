La Crosse hockey community rallies behind sick teammate

The La Crosse hockey community is rallying behind a one of its own after a cancer diagnosis has sidelined him.

Drew Coleman is a sixth grader at Lincoln Middle School and was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma this fall. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester.

"The support from the community has meant everything, it's been great to see and it keeps my brother going," Jack Coleman, Drew's older brother, said.

Tuesday night, the the Aquinas/GET/Holmen Avalanche Co-op hockey team played the La Crosse Rangers. Both teams have a special connection. Myles Knoble, a senior at Logan High School, is currently in remission after being diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel and that's my main message to the family," he said. "Stick with it, support each other and you will come out the other side victorious."

At Tuesday night's game, family, friends and fans were able to make monetary donations, purchase gas and food gift cards and purchase $10 knit hats with all proceeds benefiting the family.