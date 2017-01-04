Gearing up for Winter Rec-Fest

The 31st Annual Winter Rec-Fest in La Crosse is quickly approaching.

Winter Rec Fest in La Crosse officially kicks off on Monday, January 16 and goes until the 28.

Jay Odegaard, Parks Facilities, Recreation, and Forestry Supervisor for the La Crosse Parks and Rec. Department said there's plenty for individuals of all ages to take part in.

"One of the activities that we really kind of pride ourselves on is our Friday night sledding and torchlight hike out at Forest Hills you know that's just a great way for us to kind of kick off the Winter Rec Fest week and um you know obviously the euchre and sheep head tournaments are a big draw ," said Odegaard.

Other activities include: curling, a skate-a-thon, kickball tournament, broomball tournament, basketball scrimmage, fishing derby, and volleyball tournament.

Winter Rec-Fest buttons are available for $2 at Green Island Ice Arena, City Hall-La Crosse Parks & Rec Office, Southside Neighborhood Center, and Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.

News 19 is a proud sponsor of the event.

