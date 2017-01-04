Transfer Schradle making huge impact for UW-L

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team begins defense of it's WIAC title Wednesday night when they travel to UW-Whitewater.

The Eagles bring an 8-3 record into the conference opener.

UW-L has won three straight by showing more energy and playing lockdown defense.

Transfer Zach Schradle making an impact on offense though.

The senior is averaging nearly 15 points and 8.5 rebounds per game since coming over from UW-Superior.

It didn't take long for Schradle to feel right at home in La Crosse.

"Just the chemistry on the team, just walking in the locker room every day, everyone likes each other and gets along. That's fun, makes you want to play for each other. I'm excited. Conference will be awesome again, hopefully we can make a run for the title again," Schradle said.

"I think what he's learning and getting more confident in is that he's got teammates that he can trust a little bit more that can make plays, that he doesn't have to do it all the time. That's probably been his biggest adjustment. But as far as how he gets along with our guys, how he's interacted, that's been fantastic," said head coach Ken Koelbl.

Schradle was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season at UW-Superior.