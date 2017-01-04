The 84th annual Apple Growers Winter Seminar at the La Crosse Center today brought local growers and farmers together to talk about their 2016 season and their future plans.

The event features presentations about new techniques and apple varieties along with other information about implementations about marketing and caring for grower's crops.

"We have many sessions for beginning growers and we just cover all of the topics that are associated with our profession and it's just nice that we can abreast many of these new techniques and trends and keep our growers who are all very good growers keep them at the top of their game." Ralph Yates, Secretary of Minnesota Apple Growers Associate said.

Apple lovers will find a couple of new flavors this summer and fall. The Sugarbee and First Kiss apples will be introduced which incorporate similar appeals of the Honeycrisp apple. These varieties will be available at local orchards.

Presenters at Wednesday's seminar also touched on how important it is to support local apple farmers because it boosts the region's economy.

"As people lose touch with agriculture, they don't always know what's grown here anymore. So it's really important to let people know that we do grow apples here. In fact, we grow some of the best apples here in the entire world in this area, and people can access them by going to local orchards." Minnesota Department of Agriculture Coordinator of the Minnesota Grown Program, Paul Hugunin said.

Minnesota and Wisconsin both rank high in apple production in the United States due to the fact they are grown fresh and are locally accessible.