Macy's Valley View Mall store closing

After 37 years as one of the anchor stores of Valley View Mall, Macy's announced Wednesday that they are closing the store in 2017.

According to a statement from the company, the La Crosse store is one of 100 closures around the country made by the company. The statement said all the stores would be closed by mid-2017. It wasn't immediately available when the La Crosse store would close.

Approximately 57 people work at the store in La Crosse. Overall, the closures puts approximately 6,200 people out of work.

Store employees said they weren't allowed to talk to the media. Calls to a corporate spokesperson weren't immediately returned.

Macy's said they're doing this to "streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy."

The store, when it first opened in 1980, was called Dayton's. It then became Marshall Field's in 2001, followed by Macy's in 2006.

Laurie Cafe, Marketing Director for Valley View Mall, gave a statement on the closing. "While we can't confirm any specific details at this time, we are always working to enhance the shopping experience at Valley View Mall. We look forward to sharing exciting updates as soon as we are able to."

Macy's announced last year that it was closing their store in Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.

Below is the full release from the company regarding the closures.