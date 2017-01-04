New coffee shop located in a busy La Crosse area

If you happen to drive by the La Crosse Street and West Avenue intersection, you'll notice a new coffee shop on the corner.

Cool Beans coffee shop opened it's doors two weeks ago, and business has been booming. All of their baked goods and coffee beans are produced locally in the area. After years of planning the new business, owners Steve Miller and George Baldwin say they've spend a lot of their personal time in coffee shops in order to incorporate all of their favorite things about coffee shops into their own store.

"We actually made a list of things that we like about coffee shops and things that were pet peeves and we set out to put as much of the things that we like in this coffee shop as well as we good and get rid of as many of the pet peeves as we could." George Baldwin said.

Cool Beans coffee shop opened right before UW-La Crosse students were released for winter break. Baldwin and Miller say it was a very busy opening week and they have high expectations for their new business because of their location.

"I'm really happy with the difference it's made on this corner. It went from being a little bit of an eye sore to being a hub of positive experiences and a place where people can connect. Students can come here and sit down and study, and friends can come here and have a conversation over a cup of coffee." Baldwin added.

Some of the features of the shop include dozens of outlets, local artwork that can be purchased at the shop, and an opening garage door window that they plan on opening during the warmer months. Cool Beans shop and their drive thru are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.