Collaboration key in MEG-Unit success

A grim tally is soaring across the United States and La Crosse County isn't immune to the disturbing trend.

According to government data, more than 50,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, the most ever. The La Crosse County Health Department said preliminary figures show 2016 will likely be the most deadly year in recent history. December figures are not yet finalized, but yearly data shows at least 20 overdose deaths throughout the county, eight or nine of which are a result of heroin.

Those disturbing statistics are all the motivation Tom Johnson and the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or MEG Unit, needs to continue its mission.

The group, consisting of law enforcement officers from five counties, investigates drug trafficking cases, with the hope of getting the supply off of the streets.

"We've tried to target people who are bringing the drugs into the community for profit," Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County District Attorney, said. "We've gone away from just trying to bust people who are using drugs and see that as more of a medical issue."

The latest victory for the MEG-Unit came in late December, after the drug arrest of 24-year-old Brandon Ritter.

MORE: Officer struck, shots fired in Holmen drug investigation

After a controlled buy, Ritter attempted to flee police when they tried to arrest him, striking a La Crosse Police officer. He then hit a snowbank and surrendered to authorities.

Johnson said in his many years with the MEG-Unit, he's seen a dramatic change.

"The mobility of the drug traffickers and their ability to conduct business over social media and their cell phones really plays a role now," he said.

That mobility is difficult to track, without the help of investigators in all five counties.

"The collaboration is imperative to getting these people who are higher up on the ladder off the streets," Gruenke said. "By working together you avoid people working at cross purposes and miscommunication."

In 2015, the MEG Unit successfully disrupted a major methamphetamine distribution operation arresting 17 individuals.

MORE: 17th arrest made in major meth trafficking operation

Also in 2015, there were 679 meth related charges along with 84 heroin charges in La Crosse County.