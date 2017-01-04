Big changes in store for Exit 3 off I-90

As soon as the snow and ice melt and the ground thaws out, a new construction scene will emerge in La Crosse.

"One of our best and biggest entrances into the city is going to get a major face lift," said Ryan Cornett, a La Crosse City Council Member representing District 3.

A number of public meetings, project advisory gatherings, and continuous discussion with Northside businesses over years have led to the final plans for Exit 3.

"It's going to be very sustainable, very aesthetically pleasing, it's going to help pedestrian traffic, it's going to help road traffic as well," added Cornett.

The current exits that were constructed in the mid-sixties in a loop fashion will be converted to a diamond interchange. What does that mean for traffic? This construction will create direct on and off exits.

In turn, minimizing the footprint of the roadway, creating more space for greenery, and most importantly establishing a safer and more efficient path according the Department of Transportation.

"If you're going to Minnesota and you pull off at Exit 3, you won't do that wide loop around and come underneath the bridge. You will come straight to the intersection and there will be a light there. If you're coming from the Minnesota side there, you won't do that loop down there to the right and then onto 53, it will come straight down and come to another light," said Cornett.

The roughly $16.5 million project is being supported by federal, state, and city funds. It focuses not only the roads, but paving sidewalks through the area, establishing a multi-use trail, and creating an eagle viewing look out.

Joe Gregas, Civil Engineer with the Department of Transportation said they worked to keep everyone in mind with the plans, "There will be bicycle accommodations on the road for road bikers who prefer to travel that way versus a multi-use path."

In addition, landscaping, trees, and brightly marked walkways will help make crosswalks visible.

"We wanted to make this a beautiful gateway into the city, the city made it really clear that that's what they hoped to achieve and through collaboration with them, I think we really did do that," added Gregas.

A long planning process and a lot of collaboration in an effort to renovate a once rural area into the urban hot spot it's become, helping to catch up to the surrounding, thriving community.

Again, construction is set to begin in the Spring of 2017 and is projected to be completed by late summer, early fall.

Another change to follow the construction project is changes to speed limits. Rather than limits ranging from 25 to 40 and back again, the DOT says it will stay consistent at 40 mph.

