Wednesday's local scores

Women's Basketball

UW-Whitewater 65, UW-La Crosse 62...F/OT. DeNoyer 19 pts for Eagles

Western 67, UW-Richland 47

Men's Basketball

UW-La Crosse 82, #11 UW-Whitewater 68...Fritz 17 pts., Meinholz and Kruser 16 pts. each. UW-L improves to 9-3 while handing the Warhawks their first loss.