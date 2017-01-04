Wednesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wednesday's local scores

Women's Basketball

UW-Whitewater  65, UW-La Crosse 62...F/OT.  DeNoyer 19 pts for Eagles

Western  67, UW-Richland 47

Men's Basketball

UW-La Crosse  82, #11 UW-Whitewater  68...Fritz 17 pts.,  Meinholz and Kruser 16 pts. each.  UW-L improves to 9-3 while handing the Warhawks their first loss.

