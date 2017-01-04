Wednesday's local scores
Women's Basketball
UW-Whitewater 65, UW-La Crosse 62...F/OT. DeNoyer 19 pts for Eagles
Western 67, UW-Richland 47
Men's Basketball
UW-La Crosse 82, #11 UW-Whitewater 68...Fritz 17 pts., Meinholz and Kruser 16 pts. each. UW-L improves to 9-3 while handing the Warhawks their first loss.
