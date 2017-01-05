Assistant Fire Chief Warren Thomas retires

The La Crosse Fire Department Station One celebrated Assistant Fire Chief, Warren Thomas' retirement on Thursday.

Thomas is retiring after serving the area for 30 years. Chief Thomas says that the La Crosse Fire Department has become his second family and that he's grateful to have served the La Crosse community over the years.

"It's been a great ride. I'd like to thank the City of La Crosse, the La Crosse Fire Department and anybody I've ever worked with throughout the years whether in the fire department or in and around the area. I'll remember you and I'll miss you, but I'm looking forward to my future." Warren said.

Thomas says he plans on spending time with his family and volunteering around the community during retirement.

